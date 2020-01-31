Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.17. 41,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,885. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. Incyte has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,436 shares of company stock worth $8,494,185. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,631,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

