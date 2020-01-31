Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) were down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.38 ($0.24), approximately 368,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 129,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Several analysts have weighed in on IOG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. The company has a market cap of $88.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.16.

In other Independent Oil & Gas news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 58,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

