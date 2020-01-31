Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

IBA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth $326,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

