Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 281,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 354,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Inflarx NV will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

