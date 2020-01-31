Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,054. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 14.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

