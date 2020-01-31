INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.34

Shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 11582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

