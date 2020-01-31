Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.23. 2,198,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $98.66 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.