Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $16,813.72 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.
- On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.
- On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George bought 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.49.
About Sprott Focus Trust
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
