Insider Buying: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $16,813.72 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.
  • On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.
  • On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George bought 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

