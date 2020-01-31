Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00.

UFI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 236,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

