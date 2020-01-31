Insider Selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO Sells 11,971 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPMT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

