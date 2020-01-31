Insider Selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) General Counsel Sells 901 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) General Counsel Michael J. Karber sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $16,614.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GPMT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.29. 543,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

