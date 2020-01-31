Insider Selling: Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Igor Matushansky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 135,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Comments


