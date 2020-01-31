Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $287.79 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

