Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 31,222 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. 5,780,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

