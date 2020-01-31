Insight Folios Inc Invests $772,000 in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.46% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 4,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $68.20 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85.

