Insight Folios Inc Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,503 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Target accounts for 4.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 17,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $110.92. 4,585,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

