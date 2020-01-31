Insight Folios Inc Takes $269,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $11,550,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter.

VFH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

