Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $440.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.62 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

