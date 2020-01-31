Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $177.90 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

