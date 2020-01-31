Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,648 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of EA stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

