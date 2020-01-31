Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.46. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 6,022,844 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth about $302,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

