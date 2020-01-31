Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. 25,201,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,968.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

