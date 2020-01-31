Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

INTC opened at $66.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

