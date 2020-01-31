IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 673,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 427,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

IGXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IntelGenx Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 162.47% and a negative net margin of 792.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.