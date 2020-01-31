Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 5.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.91, approximately 790,980 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 607,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.