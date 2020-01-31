Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post sales of $2.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the lowest is $1.98 million. Intellicheck Mobilisa reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year sales of $6.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $7.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.92 million, with estimates ranging from $12.22 million to $15.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Get Intellicheck Mobilisa alerts:

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Intellicheck Mobilisa stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 88,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.