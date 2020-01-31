Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

LON ICP traded up GBX 43 ($0.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,742 ($22.92). 1,051,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,639.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,473.68. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,722 ($22.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

