Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

