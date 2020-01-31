Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 14 at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

INTU opened at GBX 17.71 ($0.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.57. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

