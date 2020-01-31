Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $595.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $610.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $619.62.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $14.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.51. 23,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,245. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.55. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,701,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

