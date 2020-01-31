Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAQ) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.99 and last traded at $127.99, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit