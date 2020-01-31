Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $22.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

