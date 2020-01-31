Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $219.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,960,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $166.47 and a 12 month high of $225.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.