Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Holdings Cut by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Financial Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $145.06. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,320. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $148.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

