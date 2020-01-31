Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 1.69% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

CZA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.