Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wirecard (WDI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) recently:

1/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR WDI traded down €3.35 ($3.90) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €133.20 ($154.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is €116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18. Wirecard AG has a twelve month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a twelve month high of €159.80 ($185.81).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

