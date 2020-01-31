Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

