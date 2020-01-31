Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

