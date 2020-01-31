ION 24-Hour Volume Tops $718.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, ION has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a total market capitalization of $632,833.00 and approximately $718.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,456,346 coins and its circulating supply is 12,556,346 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

