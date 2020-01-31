Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 1,014,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 216,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.