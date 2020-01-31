IOTA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.70 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $829.83 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, OKEx, Coinone and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Gate.io, FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Exrates, Ovis, Huobi, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Binance and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

