IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.95

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.95 and traded as high as $69.40. IP Group shares last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 1,610,359 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of $731.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.95.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

