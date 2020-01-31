iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22, approximately 219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

