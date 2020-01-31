iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading Down 5.5%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.15, 1,369,620 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,268,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iRobot by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

