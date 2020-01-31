Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.
IRWD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.21.
In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,385 shares of company stock worth $1,150,833. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
