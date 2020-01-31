Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

IRWD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,385 shares of company stock worth $1,150,833. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

