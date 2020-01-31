iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

