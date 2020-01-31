iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $160.50. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,560. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $165.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.