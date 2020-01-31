iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 1,801,651 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

