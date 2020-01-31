iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.89, approximately 144,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,134,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66.

