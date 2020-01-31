iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Raised by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $27,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 748,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $108.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

